Zoom Tan files lawsuit against state officials

(WIVB)–A national tanning company is pushing back after it was forced to close several locations because of the orange zone rules.

Zoom Tan is suing Governor Andrew Cuomo, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Health Commissioner Gale Burstein, and other officials. Attorney Terry Conners says Zoom Tan provides a safe atmosphere and should not be shut down.

“Zoom Tan has a proven record of safety, a proven record of excellent hygenic conduct, in all their businesses they have over 70,000 clients. And not one has ever been reported to test positive for the coronavirus.”

News 4 reached out to the governor’s office, the erie county executive’s office, and the health department about this lawsuit. We’re waiting to hear back.

