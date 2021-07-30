ZZ Top still coming to NY following death of bassist Dusty Hill

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the death of ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, the band will still visit the North Country this fall.
The ZZ Top concert scheduled to be held at the Watertown Fairgrounds Baseball Diamond in Watertown on September 18, will still take place according to the band’s tour schedule. This is following the death of the band’s original Bassist Dusty Hill earlier this week.
According to ZZ Top Guitarist Billy Gibbons and Drummer Frank Beard, Hill died in his sleep on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The cause of death was not given, however Hill had previously been “on a short detour back to Texas, to address a hip issue,” which was stated on the band’s website.
At the time, the band’s longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis was filling in on bass, slide guitar and harmonica. However, the band has yet to confirm who will replace Hill as the bassist for all upcoming performances.
