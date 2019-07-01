New Yorker killed overseas in Taliban ambush last week

NEW YORK (WIVB)– James Johnston was one of two Americans killed in a Taliban ambush last week.

He was an explosive ordnance disposal specialist in charge of getting rid of explosives on the battlefield.

James is originally from a small town outside of Ithaca. His father says his son had a desire to defend his nation.

“His patriotism, he loved our country. He loves our country and our values and beliefs and he wanted to protect our country,” Richard Johnston said.

James is survived by his wife Krista who’s expecting their first child this November.