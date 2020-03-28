New York’s COVID-19 cases now at 52,318, elections pushed back to June 23

(WIVB) – New York now has 52,318 positive cases of COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in a Saturday afternoon press update.

So far, there have been 728 deaths. Nearly 156,000 people have been tested and there have been 7,328 hospitalizations.

Gov. Cuomo said that so far, 2,700 COVID-19 cases have been discharged from hospitals- 681 more than yesterday. Daily ICU admissions have also fell to 172 from 374 yesterday.

The state’s presidential primary election has been pushed back to June 23, the congressional and legislative primary date, from April 28. The 27th Congressional District special election has also been pushed back to June 23 from April 28.

Cuomo announced that the state tax filing deadline has been moved to July 15, mirroring the extension by the federal government.

He also announced that drug trials are underway for 1,100 people in the New York City area to start testing for antibodies.