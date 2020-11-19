New York’s overall coronavirus positivity rate drops from Wednesday, but Cuomo reminds people to be diligent

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said the overall COVID-19 positivity rate had dropped statewide.
On Wednesday, the positivity rate in New York state was 3.4% overall. On Thursday, it was 2.7%. In the microcluster zones, it was 4% on Thursday. Around the state, here is where the regions come in:
- Capital Region: 2.3%
- Central New York: 3.5%
- Finger Lakes: 3.8%
- Long Island: 3.2%
- Mid-Hudson: 3.8%
- Mohawk Valley: 2.4%
- New York City: 2.5%
- North Country: 1.7%
- Southern Tier: 1.1%
“Western New York has been, and continues to be the problem,” Cuomo said during a call with the media on Thursday.
On Thursday, Cuomo said more areas in Rockland, Orange, and Westchester counties would be added to the yellow zones. This includes places in Newburgh, Middletown, New Rochelle, and Yonkers.
“I’m saying there is a problem in your backyard. I hope that gets your attention,” Cuomo said.