PHILADELPHIA (NewsNation Now) — They’re not likely to remember it, but newborns at a Philadelphia children’s hospital are celebrating their first Halloween in style.

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia dressed up the patients of its Newborn/Infant Intensive Care Unit in costumes, and posted the pictures on its Facebook page.

(Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia)

The babies donned costumes from Apollo Creed of the “Rocky” films and a Subway sandwich to Sully from Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.”