LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Newfane man has pleaded guilty to hitting and killing another man with his car in March, the Niagara County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

They say that on March 18, 20-year-old Sean Kelahan struck and killed 25-year-old Richard Howes III of Lockport on Transit Road in Lockport.

Kelahan pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident without reporting.

Kelahan’s co-defendent, Tyreek Wolfe, previously pleaded guilty to the same charges and is awaiting sentencing. Kelahan faces 3 2/3 to 11 years in prison when he is sentenced on February 1, 2023.