News 4 Buffalo is celebrating Nexstar’s 25th anniversary by volunteering with FeedMore WNY

(WIVB) – Thursday marks the 25th anniversary of the founding of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

To mark the milestone, Nexstar stations across the country are giving back to their communities through Nexstar’s annual “Founder’s Day of Caring”.

News 4 WIVB is spending Thursday and Friday volunteering at FeedMore WNY, packing bags of food for the nonprofit’s “Backpack Program” and helping out in the Community Garden.

In 2020, @feedmorewny helped nearly 181,000 people. That was a 36% increase from 2019.



It’s a cause I’m happy @news4buffalo is helping this week!



(Shouts to @patryanreports for being a great bag buddy) https://t.co/QcKrp5FLxt — Kelsey Anderson (@4KelseyAnderson) June 17, 2021

“We are a local service business. We serve our local communities with content and help advertisers sell things, so, the best we can do is give back to our communities as a thank you for how they help to make our company and build our company,” said Perry Sook, chairman and CEO of Nexstar. “Founder’s Day is a commitment to every employee in the company that you can take up to half of a day paid time off to do service work in your community. It’s very locally oriented where the stations decide what charities or communities or nonprofits they want to support, form their own teams and then go do their service work. So, its a very bottoms up approach to say thank you to our local communities.”

FeedMore WNY makes sure that people in four counties across WNY has enough to eat – from kids to the elderly.

Over the past year, need has grown due to the pandemic.

FeedMore WNY is on a mission to feed people of all ages in WNY. With the pandemic, there is greater need than ever. Here are some statistics: @news4buffalo #NexstarCares #NexstarNation @feedmorewny pic.twitter.com/FsqXDo7Asc — Kaley Lynch (@kaleylynchtv) June 17, 2021

You can help out by making a donation to FeedMore WNY here, or by donating your time. Click here to learn more about volunteer opportunities.