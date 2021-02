BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-- Buffalo-born stylist Tim B has dressed some big names in Hollywood like Ashanti, the City Girls, Lil Kim, and J-Wow but he says it all started in the halls of Buffalo State College.

"One day I was walking down the hallway in college and this girl named Ernestine she had her door open and I went inside and said hi I'm Tim and we started talking about our majors and I didn't know what I wanted to do and she said you should be doing fashion that's your thing."