News 4 Investigates: BPD officer who shot man over the weekend is among top 10 percent of officers with most complaints

(WIVB) – The officer involved in the shooting of a 60-year-old Buffalo man this weekend has fired his gun at least one other time while on the job, News 4 Investigates has learned.

Officer Karl Schultz is among the top ten percent of officers with the most citizen and excessive force complaints over the past five years.

In 2012, Schultz fired his gun at a teenager, leaving the teen paralyzed.

There was also an internal affairs investigation in 2016 for a complaint that he pointed his weapon at someone.

Schultz is also a defendant in a federal civil lawsuit accusing him and other officers of an unlawful arrest by making up a story that James Kistner threw himself onto a police cruiser.

He has had a total of 17 complaints ending with a finding of “not sustained” or “exonerated”.