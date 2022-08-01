BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Veteran broadcast journalist and Syracuse native Brianne Betts was named News Director at WIVB/WNLO-TV, General Manager Joe Abouzeid announced Monday.

Brianne Betts

Betts joins News 4 from WCMH, a fellow Nexstar station in Columbus, Ohio, where she was the assistant news director for the last 3½ years.

“My husband and I are thrilled to return to New York State and call Buffalo our new home,” Betts said. “And I am so excited to lead the talented team of journalists at WIVB and WNLO. I know they are just as passionate about journalism and local news and its vital importance to our community as I am.”

Betts attended Syracuse for undergrad and also earned a law degree and a master’s in Broadcast Journalism at the university. She began her journalism career as a producer at Syracuse’s WSTM in 2006 before moving to Rochester’s WHAM in 2010. Betts landed a job in Columbus in 2011 and worked her way up the ranks, going from producer to executive producer to senior executive producer to assistant news director over the last 11 years.

“While at WCMH, she played an instrumental role in the station’s tremendous coverage of the pandemic, as well as the Dayton mass shooting, and countless other breaking news stories,” Abouzeid said in a note to staff.

Betts will start at News 4 on Aug. 22.