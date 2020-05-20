News 4 presents Coronavirus Town Hall with Local Medical Experts

(WIVB) The outbreak of COVID-19 has now lasted six months. While medical experts are learning more everyday, many questions still remain unanswered about this virus.

News 4, in partnership with Buffalo Healthy Living, is presenting an hour-long town hall discussion with six leaders in local medicine on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 3 p.m.

Viewers are encouraged to submit their questions about COVID-19. They can do so by emailing ask4@wivb.com or by using the hashtag #ask4.

The doctors taking part in this discussion include:

Dr. Brian Murray, the Chief Medical Officer at the Erie County Medical Center.

Dr. Kenneth Snyder, a Neurosurgeon at the University at Buffalo and the Vice-President of Physician Quality at Kaleida Health.

Dr. Raul Vazquez, a primary care physician and CEO of G-Health Enterprises. Dr. Vazquez has served on advisory councils for Governor David Patterson and Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Dr. Richard Charles, the Chief Medical Officer at General Physician, PC.

Dr. J’Leise Sosa, an Obstetrics and Gynecology specialist at General Physician, PC.

Dr. Paul Shields, the Medical Director of the Post-Acute Care program at General Physician, PC.