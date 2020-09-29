News 4, Red Cross telethon raises $18,000

(WIVB) – On Monday, News 4 and the Red Cross teamed up for a telethon that raised $18,000.

The Red Cross is responding to back-to-back natural disasters across the country.

Both hurricanes and devastating wildfires are causing massive destruction- and money that was generously donated by Western New Yorkers will go a long way toward helping those who need it most.

The Red Cross is also still helping people at home.

“We still respond to house fires at home,” said Jay Bonafede, regional communications director for the Red Cross said. “We had a couple here today where families lost everything. This is what allows us to provide for those families that have been affected by disasters big and small.