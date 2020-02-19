News 4 staffers share their favorite Rolling Stones songs

Live Now
(WIVB) – The Rolling Stones are rolling back into town this June.

The iconic rock group is bringing their “No Filter 2020” tour to New Era Field on June 6.

With a discography spanning decades, it’s safe to say that almost everyone has a favorite Rolling Stones song.

Here’s what some News 4 staffers said theirs were:

News 4 Wake Up anchor Dave Greber:

“Mine is ‘Gimme Shelter’- that song has a tremendous amount of energy, it has always been one of my favorite songs and if I find it on the radio, I will play it in its entirety”.

Chris Horvatits, News 4 reporter:

“Mine is ‘Paint it Black’, but I don’t really know why, it just has a cool beat.”

Evan Anstey, News 4 digital producer:

“I would say ‘Gimme Shelter’- there’s just something about it, it’s very driving, perfect to get you in whatever mood you need to be in.”

Sarah Minkewicz, News 4 reporter:

“Paint it Black”, because it’s on Guitar Hero 3 and I used to play it all the time as a kid.”

Dan Holland, News 4 photographer:

“‘Satisfaction’, cause who doesn’t need satisfaction.”

Mike Courtney, News 4 sports producer:

“It’s tough but I’d probably say “Wild Horses”- it’s just kinda laid back, I think it’s like classic Stones.”

News 4 Wake Up anchor Mel Orlins:

“Personally, I like “Satisfaction”, just because it’s a classic.”

Katie Alexander, News 4 Weekend Wake Up anchor and Wake Up reporter:

“‘Wild Horses’, because Susan Boyle sang it and I liked it. I liked the original too!”

News 4 investigative producer Dan Tevlock:

“‘Paint it Black’- I catch myself humming it all the time, I like the melody. It really pumps me up.”

News 4 consumer reporter Al Vaughters:

“‘Satisfaction, that’s how everyone got to know Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones- and the other is “Sympathy for the Devil”- it’s been repeated a number of times by bands like Blood, Sweat, and Tears and it was in a couple of movies.”

Zach Smalt, News 4 Digital Manager:

“‘Can’t You Hear Me Knockin”- it’s a great album, greasy, grimy, just *imitates guitar riff*.”

Luke Moretti, News 4 investigative reporter

“It has to be “Satisfaction”- I love that song. Any time I hear it come on the radio, it stays in my head for weeks.”

Mike Chmiel, News 4 broadcast engineer:

“‘Brown Sugar’. I just love being able to sing it in the car- it’s one of those songs when it comes on in the car, it pumps me up.”

Catherine Danielewicz, News 4 producer

“‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’. When I was growing up, if I was throwing a fit, my parents would sing that to me ironically and it has always stuck with me.”

Russ Barbara, News 4 assignment editor

“If I had to pick one, I’m gonna say “Happy”, because it makes me happy to listen to.”

Brian Tabor, News 4 producer

“Rock and a Hard Place” and “Mixed Emotions”- I would play them during my college radio shows.

