News 4 team members speak with local law enforcement about media’s role in stories about police

(WIVB) – On Tuesday, some members of our News 4 team had a unique opportunity to speak with leaders in law enforcement.

News 4’s Mel Orlins and Luke Moretti gave a presentation to law enforcement supervisors throughout Western New York about the role the media plays in stories about police matters.

As we’ve seen over the past couple of years, some stories have involved a lot of confusion and controversy -specifically between police and the community.

The group had a healthy discussion about stories involving excessive force and positive ways the media and police have worked together to solve missing persons cases and violent crime.

