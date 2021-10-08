News 4 is excited to welcome a new anchor, Jordan Norkus! Jordan comes to us from our sister station in Elmira, WETM-TV.
Jordan will anchor the 4 p.m. newscast and our new 7 p.m. newscast, which debuts on the CW23/WNLO on Nov. 29.
Jordan Norkus is Sacred Heart University graduate who hails from Waterbury, Conn. She has been the main anchor at WETM since December 2019.
In addition to working on campus news programs at Sacred Heart, Jordan also played leading roles in the university’s theatre arts program, through which she was nominated for six BroadwayWorld Awards.
News 4 is also excited to add a third hour of Wake Up from 9-10 a.m. on the CW23/WNLO, starting Dec. 13.
Latest News
- News 4 welcomes anchor Jordan Norkus
- YMCA unveils 2021 Turkey Trot t-shirt design
- Study: More than 140,000 children lost a parent of caregiver from COVID
- Postal worker killed on route; ex-neighbor confesses, cites poisoning
- Newsfeed Now: Senate approves short-term debt ceiling fix; Comic Con lands back in NYC
- Report details Trump’s all-out bid to undo election results
- Man accused of fatally running over child indicted
- Mountain gorilla who posed for famous selfie dies at 14 in caretaker’s arms