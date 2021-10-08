News 4 welcomes anchor Jordan Norkus

News 4 is excited to welcome a new anchor, Jordan Norkus! Jordan comes to us from our sister station in Elmira, WETM-TV.

Jordan will anchor the 4 p.m. newscast and our new 7 p.m. newscast, which debuts on the CW23/WNLO on Nov. 29.

Jordan Norkus is Sacred Heart University graduate who hails from Waterbury, Conn. She has been the main anchor at WETM since December 2019.

In addition to working on campus news programs at Sacred Heart, Jordan also played leading roles in the university’s theatre arts program, through which she was nominated for six BroadwayWorld Awards.

News 4 is also excited to add a third hour of Wake Up from 9-10 a.m. on the CW23/WNLO, starting Dec. 13.