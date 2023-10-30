BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several members of the News 4 team were honored with New York Emmy Awards Saturday night.

Investigative Reporter Luke Moretti and Assistant Chief Photographer Rich Ersing won in the Crime/Justice – News category for News 4’s July 2022 report on evidence tampering by a state parole officer.

Moretti and News 4 Photographer/Editor Dan Holland were recognized in the Historical/Cultural – News category for News 4’s November 2022 story about the Niagara Falls daredevils who are buried in Oakwood Cemetery.

Moretti was also honored separately in the Talent: Reporter – Specialty Assignment category.

News 4’s Jacquie Walker was also part of last night’s ceremonies. Walker was selected as an awards presenter to represent television stations statewide that are outside New York City.

The 66th N.Y. Emmys ceremony was held at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.