BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4’s Chelsea Lovell placed as the first runner-up in the Miss New York competition in Peekskill on Sunday.

Lovell was crowned as the winner of the Preliminary Gown at night 2 of the event on Saturday.

Lovell, who won the Miss Buffalo competition in November, was one of multiple Western New York representatives at the competition.

Miss Buffalo Teen Madison Wilson was the first runner up in the Miss New York Teen competition. Miss Niagara Zhanna Reed and Miss Niagara Outstanding Teem Mya-Isabella Samuel also competed in the respective competitions.