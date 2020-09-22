News Nation’s upcoming exclusive interview with President Trump

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — As debate rages on over the future of the Supreme Court, President Donald Trump is expressing his thoughts about the issue to News Nation. This is Trump’s first interview since the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday.

Anchor Joe Donlon sat down with the president at the White House on Tuesday. They discussed a wide range of topics, including the Supreme Court, the election, and coronavirus. Despite criticism, the president says his administration has handled the pandemic well.

You can tune in to News Nation’s entire interview with the president starting at 8 p.m. on WGN America.