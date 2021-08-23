NFTA holds first public forum on new improvement plan

(WIVB) – Changes are coming to public transit in Western New York.

On Monday night, the NFTA held the first of three public forums on its new improvement plan.

The transportation authority says it will serve new locations, create less confusing routes, and cut wait times at the most popular stops.



The forum was held online, but there will be two more hearings in-person.

One will take place Tuesday at the Portage Road transit center in Niagara Falls, and on Wednesday – there will be a hearing at the transportation center on Ellicott Street in Buffalo.



Both forums will start at 5:30 p.m.