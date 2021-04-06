NFTA is launching new study to see if any bus stops can be eliminated from Metro routes

(WIVB) – Metro riders may soon see changes coming to their daily commute.

The NFTA is launching a new study to see if any bus stops can be eliminated.

The study, known as “bus stop balancing”, will determine whether they can do away with stops used less frequently.

They’re looking to make sure all stops are properly spaced out, to increase efficiency.

The NFTA says stops that are too close to each aren’t a good use of space, and it adds to the amount of time riders spend on their commute.

“We want as much input from our riders as possible,” said Helen Tederous, director of public affairs for NFTA, said. “We are going to be analyzing, we are going to be talking to people, we are going to be getting significant input. We understand it’s personal. Bus stops are personal and that’s why we are taking this very seriously.”

“Bus stop balancing” has already been done with the Metro, and the NFTA says there was a significant change in commute times.