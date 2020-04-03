NFTA reminds WNYers that public transportation is for essential travel only at this time

(WIVB) – The NFTA is reminding Western New Yorkers that public transportation is for essential travel only at this time.

“We are echoing Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s order that only critical trips be made on mass transportation services,” the NFTA said in a statement on Friday.

The NFTA also reminds the public that if you’re sick, stay home and don’t use public transportation.

Last month, the NFTA temporarily suspended fare collection and announced other measures its taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.