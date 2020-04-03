1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo to sign order allowing NYS to take ventilators from institutions as COVID-19 cases surpass 102,000 See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
Positive cases of COVID-19 rise to 802 in Erie County, deaths now stand at 21 Daily coronavirus update – reports from around the country to help separate fact from fiction
Closings
There are currently 327 active closings. Click for more details.

NFTA reminds WNYers that public transportation is for essential travel only at this time

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PKG NFTA FOLO_92890

(WIVB) – The NFTA is reminding Western New Yorkers that public transportation is for essential travel only at this time.

“We are echoing Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s order that only critical trips be made on mass transportation services,” the NFTA said in a statement on Friday.

The NFTA also reminds the public that if you’re sick, stay home and don’t use public transportation.

Last month, the NFTA temporarily suspended fare collection and announced other measures its taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss