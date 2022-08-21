BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — NFTA has announced an easy way to travel to and from Bills games at Highmark Stadium this year.

They have announced a program called Metro Gameday Express, for $5 one-way bus rides to Orchard Park for all home games during the season.

In order to ride, you must pay $5 in exact change or pay through the Token Transit app. Masks must be worn at all times and the bus will only stop at designated stops.

For a full schedule of stops and for more information, click here.