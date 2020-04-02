NFTA to receive $61.3 million in federal funding from CARES Act

(WIVB) – Western New York will receive more than $61.3 million in federal funding for public transportation in the federal emergency package in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) includes $25 billion nationwide for public transportation systems that are operating amid the outbreak.

Western New York’s Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) will receive $61,307,439, provided with no requirement for a local match, Congressman Brian Higgins’ office announced Thursday.

It can be used to maintain services and to fund measures to protect the health of transportation workers and riders.