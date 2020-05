BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – NFTA Transit Police are investigating a fatal stabbing at the Ellicott Street bus station.

The stabbing occurred in the station, 181 Ellicott St., around 8:45 p.m. Friday.

According to detectives, two women began to argue and the situation quickly escalated.

Both women were taken to ECMC, where one died and the other is being treated for injuries.

Police are interviewing witnesses.

We will have more information as it becomes available.