A public art display created by local children in 1986 in Western New York is being dismantled.



The artwork is displayed inside the bus station in downtown Buffalo. The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is planning construction inside the station, and that’s why the artwork has to come down. NFTA has started searching for the artists.

If any of the art belongs to you contact tiles@nfta.com or https://www.nfta.com/News/tiles.aspx