NFTA will receive $43 million in federal funding to keep buses, Metro Rail rolling

(WIVB) – The NFTA is getting a much-needed cash infusion from the government to keep the Metro buses and trains rolling.

$43 million is on the way to cover losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You might recall early in the COVID-19 lockdown, the NFTA was running the Metro buses and light rails free- of charge to help essential workers get to where they needed to be.

Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand now say that help is on the way.

They say they made sure $5.6 billion in public transport funding is coming to New York.

“Essential workers need public transportation, so this funding is so important for us and for the community,” NFTA spokesperson Helen Tederous said.

The $43 million in funding for Buffalo is part of a $14 billion funding package for public transport agencies across the country.

The federal funding will provide a lifeline to the NFTA’s operations, and prevent reductions to services and further job loss.

“It will help us keep our buses and rails going, keep providing service for our community which is badly needed,” Tederous said.

The NFTA is also set to receive an additional $7 million for the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport and the airport in Niagara Falls.

With the drastic loss of passengers due to the U.S.-Canada border closure, the money will keep cutbacks to a minimum.

Tederous said the $43 million is about a third less than the money the NFTA received last year through the CARES Act- but it should enable the agency to avoid drastic cutbacks and layoffs.