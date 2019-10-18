Niagara Chocolate Company holds grand re-opening

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A century-old sweet treat made a comeback in Niagara Falls.

The Niagara Chocolate Company held a grand re-opening on Thursday.

The grand re-opening was the realization of Mary Ann Hess’ 10-year dream.

Hess learned of the original Niagara Chocolate Company from her grandmother, who worked there from 1913-15.

The hometown favorite that has taken Niagara Chocolate Company all over the world is their chocolate-covered Triscuit — a treat her grandmother used to make.

For 10 years, Hess pursued the original company trademark, and now she’s in full production.

“I started chocolates 14 years ago in my basement,” Hess said. “My grandson took ill and my customers in the barbershop said, ‘What can we do to help?'”

Many of Niagara County’s elected and civic leaders, who have helped Mary along the way, came out to celebrate the grand re-opening.