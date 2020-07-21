Niagara County 4-H Online Auction

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Fairgrounds will look emptier than usual come August, but the 4-H’ers barns still full.

The kids are pressing forward with market animal projects. That includes a Livestock Auction held online this year.

“In farming there’s challenging times and they’re learning how to adapt and change their ways to fit in in the community, however possible.. even if it is going virtual,” said Stacey Johnston, a 4-H youth leader with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County.

Niagara County 4-H Member, Gianna Marino, age 13 of Clarence and her little sister Ava have been hard at work over the past few months. “This year we’re having an online auction. I’ll be auctioning off my pig, my lamb and my steer,” said Marino.

If you’ve been to a grocery store lately, you were probably surprised to see higher meat prices. The 4-H program encourages you to go straight to the source and support your local farmers at the auction.

They’ll be selling beef steers, lambs, hogs, meat birds and meat rabbits.

The virtual auction runs from July 31st – August 7th. Here is the link.