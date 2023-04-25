LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara County attorney pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges in Erie County and was arraigned on election law charges in Niagara County on Tuesday, the counties’ respective district attorneys announced.

30-year-old Nicholas D’Angelo pleaded guilty to four counts of first degree sexual abuse in the first degree, two counts of second degree rape and two counts of criminal sex act in the third degree.

D’Angelo admitted to having forcible sexual contact with three different women between 2016 and 2019, including inside of his vehicle in the City of Niagara Falls, at his law office in Lockport and on his boat at a marina in Niagara County. One of the women was less than 17-years-old, who D’Angelo had sexual contact with twice in 2019.

As part of the plea, D’Angelo will serve six months in jail followed by 10 years of probation with sex offender conditions. He will also surrender his license to practice law and will not re-apply in the future.

In addition, the Niagara County DA’s office announced that he was arraigned on the election law charges. State police said when he was initially charged in March, “the investigation determined that D’Angelo forged records and used a victim’s identity to make a false campaign contribution.”

He was arraigned on four counts of identity theft, two counts of forgery, two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts of making a campaign contribution in other than the true name of the contributor and two counts of attempted tampering with public records.

He will return to court in Niagara County on June 23.

In both cases, he remains released on his own recognizance.