Niagara County Deputy goes above and beyond to grant a boy’s Christmas wish

WILSON N.Y. (WIVB) – A Wilson boy’s Christmas dreams came true, thanks to a K-9 officer with the Niagara county sheriff’s office.

Jacob Lopez is only six years-old, but his mind is already made up on what he wants to be when he grows up. Jacob asked Santa for a sheriff motorcycle, a K9 and a uniform. He says he wanted these gifts so that he could help patrol the town just like K9 officer Richard Bull does.

“Law enforcement is so great that it just makes us great people,” Jacob Wilson said. “That we’re protected by the soldiers and everyone that has protected our country.”

Jacob’s mom Darlene says serving the community runs in the family.

“My brother is the head firearms instructor for U.S. customs, and papa is a marine so we really come from a family that supports the military and law-enforcement and first-responders,” she said. “I think it just started all from there.”

Now that Jacob has his new gear, he’s all set to patrol the streets in Wilson just like his role-models do.

“He said already, ‘mom my mind was blown this is the best Christmas ever.’ So certainly one that will never be forgotten and will be remembered for a long time to come,” Darlene said.