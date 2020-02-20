Niagara County Districts work to fight potential cuts in BOCES state aid

The superintendents at the Lewiston Porter, Niagara Wheatfield and Niagara Falls School Districts are teaming up, to help stop the loss of millions of dollars in Niagara County school districts.



School districts across the state stand to lose $3.5 billion in Governor Andrew Cuomo’s proposed budget.

In Niagara County district leaders say districts could lose about $571,000 in one year and $5.7 million in 10 years if the state decides to roll the expense based aid into the foundation aid.



Services that could be impacted include BOCES and transportation services.