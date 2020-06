NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara County DMV is back open for businesses Monday, but things will look a bit different when you go there.



Customers will need to schedule an appointment ahead of time, will have to wear masks, bring their own pens, and stay socially distant. Dmv’s in Erie County opened last week.



