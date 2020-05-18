Niagara County Down Under to hold second “drive-through zoo” event this weekend in Clarence

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara County Down Under will once again provide a drive-through zoo experience for social distancing fun!

The event will be held this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Great Pumpkin Farm, 11199 Main St., Clarence.

The event is a fundraising event for animal care, feed, and hay, and donations are appreciated, a flyer for the event says. Donations can be made via Venmo at @PartyAnimalsNY.

Earlier this month, Niagara County Down Under hosted its first “drive-through zoo” in Lockport.