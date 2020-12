NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – As of Friday, there are 151 new COVID-19 cases in Niagara County- for a total of 1,648 active cases.

The Niagara County Department of Health has reported the death of a 98-year-old man who had underlying health issues. The county’s COVID-19 death toll is now 123.

To date, there has been a total of 6,609 positive COVID-19 cases in the county.

