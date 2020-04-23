Niagara County has 326 total cases of COVID-19, 18 deaths

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – One additional person has died from COVID-19 in Erie County, bringing the total death count to 18.

The deceased is a 65-year-old man who had underlying health conditions.

Currently, there are a total of 326 COVID-19 cases in the county. 154 people have recovered.

There are currently 154 people in isolation in the county, 18 of whom are in hospital isolation.

You can find Niagara County’s case tracker map here.

The Niagara County Department of Emergency Services is providing a number of cloth face coverings for essential workers.

These are available for businesses at no cost. Business owners who are interested in obtaining them can email karen.thompson@niagaracounty.com. Supplies are limited.