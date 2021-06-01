Niagara County honors LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month

(WIVB) – Nationwide, June is Pride Month.

Niagara County is honoring the LGBTQ+ community in a big way.

Today the Pride flag was raised at Niagara Falls City Hall, and Lockport City Hall.

Officials with Niagara Pride say they look forward to this day every year.

“It speaks volumes that being able to hold a flag raising ceremony every year on June 1, it really speaks to the diversity and the inclusivity of Niagara Falls and Niagara County and really speaks to the rich tapestry of diversity and complexity that is part of our communities,” said Ron Piaseczny. “Where we work where we shop, where we live, so it really is just a great way to honor the LGBTQ+ community.”

Niagara Pride is also hosting a “Shopping with Pride” fundraiser.

More than 30 businesses are taking part.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit future Niagara Pride programs

That runs from June 4 to 12.