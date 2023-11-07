BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara County legislator who is facing a criminal mischief charge from an alleged tire slashing incident was behind in a tight race with most of the votes counted on Tuesday night.

William Collins, who represents Niagara County’s 12th district, is trailing Democrat challenger Carla Speranza by just 19 votes. With all early voting and election day voting in, Speranza has 1,027 votes and Collins has 1,008. Absentee votes are only partially counted.

The 12th district encompasses parts of both the Town of Lockport and the City of Lockport.

Collins is accused of popping the tire of a truck outside of Attitudes Bar and Grill in Lockport on Oct. 26. Roy Hamilton told News 4 that it was his truck that was vandalized and called Collins a “coward.” He is seeking restitution for damage to his truck as well as loss of earnings.

Collins’ attorney, George Muscato, told News 4 that Collins plans to turn himself in to Lockport police on Wednesday morning to face the criminal mischief charge. The charge, a Class A misdemeanor, is punishable by up to one year in jail.