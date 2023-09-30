RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Niagara County man was arrested on drug dealing charges after a traffic stop in Tioga County, Pa.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Patrick Cannon, 54, of Lockport, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute (a felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (a misdemeanor) on Monday, Sept. 25.

Troopers from the Mansfield barracks pulled over a Dodge Challenger with New York plates on Route 15 Northbound at about 6:45 p.m. on Monday. An investigation during the stop revealed that Cannon, the vehicle’s passenger, had a large amount of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Charges have been filed at the Tioga County Courthouse.