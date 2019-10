NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Officials in Niagara County are planning to sign a lawsuit Tuesday night to prevent undocumented immigrants from voting in New York State.

The lawsuit takes aim at the state’s “Green Light Bill” act, which has been met with opposition.



Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Attorney General Letitia A. James, and State DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder are named in the lawsuit.

The signing of the lawsuit is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Niagara County Courthouse.