Niagara County Sheriff announces retirement from sheriff’s position at end of year

Niagara County Sheriff Jim Voutour announced Tuesday that he will retire from the position of sheriff on Dec. 30.

Voutour was first elected as sheriff in 2008 and has served as sheriff for 11 years.

In a statement, Voutour said that he will be taking a job in the private sector as a police consultant with a law enforcement technology company.

” I have always believed in term limits and I feel that it is my time to move on to a new chapter and allow a fresh face to take the reins,” Voutour said in the statement. “It’s not easy being married to the sheriff or having the sheriff as your dad. My family has made tremendous sacrifices for many years and they deserve a break. “

Niagara County undersheriff Michael Filicetti will step into the role of sheriff for the remainder of Voutour’s term starting Dec. 31.