MIDDLEPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 82-year-old Diane Harvey.

Harvey has Alzheimer’s and was last seen at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. She is described by the sheriff as 5’5″ and 140 lbs.

Anyone who sees or located Harvey is asked to call 911 immediately or the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at 716-483-3393.