Niagara County Sheriff: Small aircraft crashed in Newfane cornfield

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Authorities are investigating after a small aircraft went down in a cornfield on Wilson-Burt Road near Coomer Road Monday afternoon.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti says the call came in around 2:04 p.m.

Sheriff Filicetti says the pilot of the 1929 biplane, an Akron man, had minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene. Filicetti says that it appears the plane took off from an airstrip near the location of the crash and was unable to gain altitude and came to rest in the cornfield.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, along with Niagara County Hazmat, Miller Hose, the Niagara County Emergency Management Office, and the Niagara County Health Department. When News 4 arrived on scene, the Sheriff’s Office was awaiting the arrival of the FAA, who will investigate the crash, as well as the Department of Environmental Conservation.

We’ll have more information when it becomes available.