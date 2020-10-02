Niagara County Sheriff’s Office looking for 32-year-old man missing from Wheatfield treatment facility

(WIVB) – The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 32-year-old man who is missing from a Wheatfield treatment facility.

Kyle Verhines failed to return to the facility following a medical appointment in Buffalo. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and dark grey sweatpants. Verhines is described as 5’10”, 155 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Kyle’s whereabouts is asked to contact Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Michael Leggett at 716-438-3338 during business hours (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays) or the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 716-438-3393 (24 hrs).