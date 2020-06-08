Niagara County Sheriff’s Office warns of scams targeting elderly

(WIVB) – The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam targeting the elderly.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a “grandson in jail” scam on Wheeler Road in Gasport on June 4. The 84-year-old victim said she had been contacted by a person who identified himself as a police officer and told the victim that her grandson had been arrested.

The scammer told the victim that her grandson needed $8,500 in bail money.

The victim went to her bank and withdrew the money, following the “officer’s” instructions and packaged the money to be sent to an address in Michigan. She then left the money on her doorstep for a pre-arranged pickup by a local delivery company.

She then realized her grandson was not in jail.

A NCSO investigator tracked the package to a Niagara Falls office supply store which was holding the package for FedEx Express pickup.

A subpoena for the package was obtained and the money was seized before it was sent to the scammer. The money was returned to the victim and her family.

“As June is Elder Abuse Month, this is a prime example of the crimes scammers commit to prey on our vulnerable elder population,” a press release from the NCSO said. “If you suspect a family member is a victim of fraud, call your local police agency or NY CONNECTS(1-800-342-9871) to report.”