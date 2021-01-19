Niagara County Sheriff’s searching for missing 19-year-old

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) UPDATE: According to the Sherriff’s Office Donnelly has been found.

ORGINAL: The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 19-year-old man.

Devin Donnelly did not show up for work on Monday or Tuesday and was last seen at 5:30 a.m. Monday morning by his roommates.

Donnelly is 6 feet 3 inches and 200 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes and drives a 2005 blue Jeep Liberty with New York registration number JKM6323.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please contact Niagara County Sheriff’s Investigator Michael Leggett at 716-438-3338 or the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at 716-438-3393.