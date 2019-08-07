Niagara County to sue New York State over Green Light Law

At their meeting Tuesday night, the Niagara County Legislature unanimously passed a resolution which would start the process of filing a lawsuit against the State over the Green Light Law.

The Law, which was passed in June, allows illegal immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses in New York.

County lawmakers say they’re concerned this law makes it too easy for illegal immigrants to register to vote and as a result lead to voter fraud.

According to Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski, this makes the County the first to file a suit specifically against New York State. Erie and Rensselaer Counties have each filed lawsuits against the bill in Federal Court.