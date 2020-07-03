Niagara County will enforce 50 person limit on gatherings over holiday weekend

Live Now
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Niagara Falls and Niagara County will be enforcing limits on gatherings over the holiday weekend.

Under state orders, non-essential gatherings are restricted to 50 or fewer people in Niagara County.

Local law enforcement agencies are working with local government officials to enforce the executive order.

“These restrictions are in place for the safety of our entire community,” Caroline A. Wojtaszek, Niagara County District Attorney said in a Friday press release. “While most people may contract Covid-19 and recover in due course, there exposure could spread and infect others who will suffer far worse consequences.”

