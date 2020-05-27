Niagara, Erie, Cattaraugus Counties rank 1-3 in unemployment rates for April

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–New data from the New York State Department of Labor shows Niagara (21.9%), Erie (18.6%), and Cattaraugus (17.5%) Counties rank 1, 2, 3 in unemployment rate for April.

On Wednesday, the Department of Labor released the preliminary local area data.

Here is a breakdown of the data provided by New York State:

Employed

Erie County April 2019: 420.2 April 2020: 356.8 Net Change: -63.4

Niagara County April 2019: 93.2 April 2020: 79.2 Net Change: -14.0

Cattaraugus County April 2019: 31.4 April 2020: 29.2 Net Change: -2.2



Unemployed

Erie County April 2019: 16.5 April 2020: 81.5 Net Change: +65.0

Niagara County April 2019: 4.4 April 2020: 22.2 Net Change: +17.8

Cattaraugus County April 2019: 1.6 April 2020: 6.2 Net Change: +4.6



Unemployment Rate

Erie County April 2019: 3.8 April 2020: 18.6 Net Change: +14.8

Niagara County April 2019: 4.5 April 2020: 21.9 Net Change: 17.4

Cattaraugus County April 2019: 4.8 April 2020: 17.5 Net Change: +12.7



The Department of Labor says the data reflect seasonal influences, for example, holiday and summer hires. For the most valid comparisons, the state uses year-to-year comparisons of the same month, officials say.

Officials also tell News 4 the area unemployment rates rely in part on the results of the Current Population Survey, which contacts approximately 3,100 households in the state each month.

For the full list of unemployment rates across all counties in New York, click here.

