Niagara Falls 7-Eleven robbed at knifepoint

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 7-Eleven on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls was robbed at knifepoint early Sunday morning.

According to Niagara Falls Police reports, the suspect walked up to the cashier with a snack cake and handed the cashier a dollar bill. When the register opened, the suspect pulled what looked like a kitchen knife out and grabbed cash from the register.

A total of $150 was taken from the register.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 5’8″ wearing a black hoodie with a white “Class of 2019” logo, black sweatpants, a gray baseball cap, red, black, and white sneakers, and a white face mask.